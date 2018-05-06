Now, Indian Railways allows you to book Tatkal tickets using IRCTC e-wallet

The new announcement comes at a time when Indian Railways is taking a slew of measures to strengthen the online ticket reservation system. (File) The new announcement comes at a time when Indian Railways is taking a slew of measures to strengthen the online ticket reservation system. (File)

As part of its endeavor to facilitate seamless reservation, IRCTC, the e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, has announced that its e-wallet users can now book e-tickets, including, those of Tatkal quota, through the Rail Connect app. Similar to Paytm, the IRCTC e-wallet is a payment gateway that enables users to deposit money in advance with IRCTC. This money can then be used for paying train tickets at the time of booking.

“Like other e-wallets — Paytm and Mobikwik — IRCTC e-wallet allows its users to deposit money in advance with IRCTC, which can be used as a payment option while booking train tickets. This e-wallet facility of IRCTC will help you save time by eliminating payment approval cycle,” IRCTC stated on its website.

The new announcement comes at a time when Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain recently stated that the government was taking a slew of measures to strengthen the online ticket reservation system. Recently, Indian Railways announced that if a train got cancelled –from the start station to the end station – the ticket price would be refunded automatically in the account with which the booking was done. “PNR (passenger name record) will be automatically cancelled. Refunds will be processed in the same account through which payment was made,” IRCTC said in a tweet.

Moreover, to enhance the onboard food delivery system and cater to different tastes, IRCTC has announced that passengers could order food by installing IRCTC Food on Track app. “Now your favourite food is just a click away even during Train Journey! IRCTC brings to you delicious meals from restaurant of your choice,” tweeted IRCTC. To order food through the app, users will have to insert their PNR number. The app also has a facility to auto cancel a meal in case the PNR is cancelled. Also, if the food provider does not issue a bill then Indian Railways will bear its cost.

