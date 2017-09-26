Indian prisoners serving term for non-serious crimes in Sharjah to be released: Ruler

“Those who have not committed serious crimes, but indulged in minor offences like quarrels, will all be released,” Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Quasimi said (Representational Image) “Those who have not committed serious crimes, but indulged in minor offences like quarrels, will all be released,” Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Quasimi said (Representational Image)

Indian nationals and others serving prison terms in Sharjah for non-serious crimes would be released, visiting sovereign ruler of the emirate Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Quasimi said here on Tuesday. He made the announcement at a function in response to a request by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking the release of Keralites who had completed three years of their jail term in Sharjah.

Vijayan made the plea while participating at a function in the Raj Bhavan where Al Quasimi was conferred the honorary doctorate D’lit of the Calicut University. Al Quasimi, deviating from his prepared speech, said there were people in Sharjah jails who were not only from Kerala, but from many other countries.

“Those who have not committed serious crimes, but indulged in minor offences like quarrels, will all be released,” he said. Earlier, Vijayan mentioned about his meeting with Al Quasimi at his official residence Cliff House here this morning and said he made the plea for release of Keralaite prisoners in the emirate who have not committed any serious crimes and completed three years behind bars.

The chief minister also said he requested that those accused in check bouncing and civil cases should be released. “I made an appeal during the meeting that those who completed three years in jail should be sent back to Kerala,” Vijayan said. “Why should they go back to their home, they can stay in Sharjah itself,” Vijayan quoted Quasimi as having said. Governor Justice P Sathasivam, the Chancellor of the university, presented the honorary degree to Quasimi, who is on a five-day visit to the state since September 24.

