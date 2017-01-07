Indian passenger caught at Mumbai airport trying to smuggle crores worth of jewelry

Some of the jewelry being weighed. (Express photo) Some of the jewelry being weighed. (Express photo)

An Indian passenger was intercepted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai trying to smuggle in gold jewelry worth more than a crore into India in a clandestine manner and in violation of the provisions of the Customs Act. The jewelry was valued at Rs 1,16,18,854.

Specific intelligence gathered by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mumbai Zonal Unit, Mumbai had earlier indicated that a passenger by the name of Farida Juzar Hajuri, resident of Vasai Road (W) would be arriving from Dubai to Mumbai by Emirates Airways by flight number EK 502 on January 6 and would attempt to smuggle assorted gold jewelry without declaring the same to customs authorities. Based on this information, DRI officers intercepted the woman after she had cleared herself through the Green Channel of T2 terminal at the international airport.

Upon searching, Ms Farida Juzar Hajuri, who held an Indian passport, was found to be in possession of four bubble wrapped packets containing assorted gold jewelry which weighed a total of 6.053 kilograms.

