Only 15 per cent of assurances given by ministers has been implemented: Report  

MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File Photo) MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File Photo)

Merely 15 per cent of the assurances given by the ministers on the floor of the House last year have been implemented, Parliament was informed on Friday. While as many as 580 of the total 970 assurances are pending, and remaining 252 were dropped, according to the data shared by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry in a reply to a Rajya Sabha question.

The responsibility of implementation of assurances primarily lies with the ministries/departments concerned with the assurances. The ministry does not pursue individual assurance, MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in a written reply to a question raised by DMK’s MP to the Upper House Tiruchi Siva.

While forwarding the extracts of each assurance, the ministry informs that the assurance is required to be fulfilled within a period of three months from the date of assurance and the time limit has to be strictly adhered to, the reply said. The Ministry of Parliamentary affairs also holds meeting with officers of various ministries/departments from time to time to review the pendency position of the assurances with a view to expedite their implementation, it stated.