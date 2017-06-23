Indian, Pakistani officers hold commanders’ meeting

Dhiman (left) and Hussain exchange sweets at Chamliyal Thursday. (Express) Dhiman (left) and Hussain exchange sweets at Chamliyal Thursday. (Express)

Top Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers’ officers held a sector commanders level meeting near Jammu on Thursday. A BSF commandant received Rangers’ sector commander Brigadier Amjad Hussain at the zero line. He was presented a guard of honour before his meeting with BSF deputy inspector general P S Dhiman.

A BSF spokesperson said that the meeting lasted for an hour and participants from the two sides were seen “exchanging pleasantries’’. The two sides pledged to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border, the spokesperson added.

The Pakistani delegation comprised 31 members, including Rangers, civil officials and prominent citizens. Dhiman led the Indian side that included Samba deputy commissioner Sheetal Nanda and superintendent of police Anil Magotra. The meeting came amid heightened tensions along the Line of Control.

The two sides join hands annually in June to ensure success of the annual fair at Baba Chamliyal shrine along the India-Pakistan border in Ramgarh. Devotees from Pakistan, who have built a replica of Baba’s shrine at Saidawali village, send sweets and chaddar to the Indian side. The Indian devotees sends mud of Baba’s land and water in tractor trolleys.

