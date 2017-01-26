Indian, Pakistan troops exchange sweets on Republic Day along LoC in Poonch

BSF and Pak Rangers also exchanged sweets along IB in Jammu frontier on the day. BSF and Pak Rangers also exchanged sweets along IB in Jammu frontier on the day.

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged sweets at crossing points along loC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day on Thursday. Indian troops presented sweets to the Pakistan Army personnel at Poonch-Rawalakot and Hot Spring-Mendhar crossing points as part of confidence building measures along the Line of Control on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said.

The Pakistan Army officials reciprocated the gesture by presenting sweets in return to the Indian delegation, he said. “The exchange of sweets is demonstrative of the goodwill by the Indian Army to ensure peace and tranquility on the Line of Control”, the spokesperson said.

