Indian-origin young woman killed at house in New Zealand

A 24-year-old Indian-origin woman was today found killed with injuries on her body at her house in New Zealand’s Auckland city, media reports said. Arishma Archana Singh, who lived with her three-year-old daughter and parents at the Maich road house, was found lying “in a pool of blood” on the floor of her bedroom in the early hours, NZ Herald reported. The woman, who worked as a child educator and had studied at the University of the South Pacific, may have been killed after disturbing an intruder or burglar, police said after launching a homicide investigation into the incident.

She was out to a friend’s birthday party and it appears she was killed soon after she arrived home, the report said, adding that her parents Rakesh and Aradhana Singh were also out visiting relatives and found her body when they returned.

“When they (Archana’s parents) went in her room, they found her on the floor in a pool of blood. She had injuries to her face and body,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Born in Nasinu in Fiji, Archana was separated from her husband three years ago and shared the custody of her daughter with her husband who had picked the girl on Saturday.

Police are in the process of interviewing Archana’s family, the report said.

No arrests have been made and it is not clear exactly how she died, it said.

“It is still unclear what has gone on inside house. It’s early days but hopefully our scene examination and post mortem will reveal more,” said Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum.

A neighbour said that they were “friendly and very nice people”.

