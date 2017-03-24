Indian-origin woman’s family suspect murder due to son-in-law’s affair

Indian origin mother-son found murdered in New Jersey home: Family of the deceased persons in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada mourn the loss. (Source: ANI photo) Indian origin mother-son found murdered in New Jersey home: Family of the deceased persons in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada mourn the loss. (Source: ANI photo)

Reacting to the death of a N. Sasikala and her seven-year-old son at their New Jersey home, the victim’s parents based in Andhra Pradesh suspected that her daughter has been murdered due to an affair of their son-in-law. In a statement to news agency ANI, the victim’s mother was quoted as saying, “We suspect that they have been murdered following an affair of my son-in-law with another woman there.”

READ: Indian-origin man returns from work to find wife, son dead at their New Jersey home

N. Sasikala (40) and her son Anish Sai were found dead at their home. Sasikala’s husband N. Hanumantha Rao found the bodies when he returned home from work on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, family of the deceased mourned their death in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada district on Friday. A member of Andhra Pradesh state legislative assembly from Prakasam district Y. Sambasiva Rao had spoken to representatives of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) over phone about the incident. Rao said the mother and her son were strangulated to death. Both husband and wife were software professionals who were living in US for nine years.

