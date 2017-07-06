Saudi NRI joins hands with Bihar’s Super 30, launches Rahman 30

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar (Source: Facebook/super30fanclub) Super 30 founder Anand Kumar (Source: Facebook/super30fanclub)

In collaboration with ‘Super 30’, a free coaching centre in Bihar that helps students from economically weaker sections to crack the IIT entrance exam, Obaidur Rahman, an Indian-origin businessman based in Saudi Arabia, is launching ‘Rahman 30’. Through this initiative, 30 students from across the country will be selected through a screening process and will be given education free of cost.

Rahman, who is the chairman of the Bihar Foundation in Saudi, said the main objective of this project is to give students employable education through rigorous training. “This is what is lacking for the minorities. They don’t get quality technical and job-oriented education due to their poor financial condition,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV. He added that education is the only way one can make a meaningful contribution to society.

Super 30 was established in 2002 by founder-director Anand Kumar to empower children with quality education. Since then, over 400 students, trained at the centre, have cleared the entrance exam and been given admission in IITs across India.

Rahman said, “When I see successful students like Arbaz Alam, who got into an IIT despite coming from a very humble background, it inspires me to do more in the field of education for the needy. It is quite refreshing to see professors and students from other countries coming to see Super 30 and understand how it shapes students from underprivileged sections of society. We will also look for needy, passionate and talented students.”

