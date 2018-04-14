Indian Navy’s UAV crashes near Porbandar

The Navy’s Israeli-made Heron UAV was on a routine surveillance mission when it lost data-link communication with the ground station and crashed around 1 pm in south-east of Porbandar. The Navy’s Israeli-made Heron UAV was on a routine surveillance mission when it lost data-link communication with the ground station and crashed around 1 pm in south-east of Porbandar.

An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Navy crashed on Saturday in Gujarat, about 25 kilometers away from Porbandar, official sources said. This is the second consecutive month when an UAV has crashed in the same region.

The Navy’s Israeli-made Heron UAV was on a routine surveillance mission when it lost data-link communication with the ground station and crashed around 1 pm in south-east of Porbandar. No loss of life or damage has been reported from the crash site. A Board of Inquiry has also been formed to ascertain the reasons of the crash, sources added.

In a similar incident on March 24 this year, another Heron UAV of the Indian Navy had crashed during a routine surveillance exercise.

