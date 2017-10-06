Only in Express
Indian Navy’s INS Trishul thwarts piracy attempt on MV Jag Amar in Gulf of Aden

The Indian Navy's INS Trishul a stealth frigate, thwarted the attempt. One AK-47 and one magazine with 27 rounds was recovered.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 6, 2017 5:24 pm
Indian Navy, MV Jag Amar, Gulf of Aden, INS Trishul, indian navy piracy attempt, india news The Indian Navy’s INS Trishul which thwarted the piracy attempt. Photo/Indian Navy
The Indian Navy on Friday thwarted a piracy attempt on an Indian flagged cargo ship MV Jag Amar in the Gulf of Aden. The Indian Navy’s INS Trishul a stealth frigate, thwarted the attempt. According to Navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma, the attack took place at around 12.30 pm. The Indian Navy’s Marine Commandos are currently on board MV Jag Amar. One AK-47 and one magazine with 27 rounds was recovered. Twelve suspected pirates in one skiff, grapnel and ladders have also been recovered. An operation is currently underway.

The cargo ship MV Jag Amar was on its way to Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

