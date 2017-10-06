Indian Navy’s INS Trishul thwarts piracy attempt on MV Jag Amar in Gulf of Aden

The Indian Navy’s INS Trishul which thwarted the piracy attempt. Photo/Indian Navy The Indian Navy’s INS Trishul which thwarted the piracy attempt. Photo/Indian Navy

The Indian Navy on Friday thwarted a piracy attempt on an Indian flagged cargo ship MV Jag Amar in the Gulf of Aden. The Indian Navy’s INS Trishul a stealth frigate, thwarted the attempt. According to Navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma, the attack took place at around 12.30 pm. The Indian Navy’s Marine Commandos are currently on board MV Jag Amar. One AK-47 and one magazine with 27 rounds was recovered. Twelve suspected pirates in one skiff, grapnel and ladders have also been recovered. An operation is currently underway.

The cargo ship MV Jag Amar was on its way to Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

#AntiPiracyOps INS Trishul (file pic) thwarts piracy attempt on Indian ship MV Jag Amar at 1230h this noon in Gulf of Aden @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/wKHvpG6AoT — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 6, 2017

