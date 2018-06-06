Indian Navy ship, patrol aircraft in Indonesia

Addressing significant maritime concerns of the region, Indian Naval assets have been heavily deployed in various situations. (Representational) Addressing significant maritime concerns of the region, Indian Naval assets have been heavily deployed in various situations. (Representational)

Courtesy Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indonesia last week, a missile corvette and a Dornier maritime patrol aircraft of the Indian Navy reached Belawan, Indonesia on Wednesday, to attend the last phase of the 31st edition of the India–Indonesia coordinated patrol from June 6 to 9.

The Indian Navy said the visit of the warship INS Kulish seeks to underscore India’s peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain, reported PTI.

The two countries had vowed to enhance maritime engagement, deepen their ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and agreed to call for freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, during Modi’s visit to Indonesia.

China has been increasing its military power in the Indo-Pacific region and India, US and several other countries have been putting pressure on a rules-based order for the region.

Addressing significant maritime concerns of the region, Indian Naval assets have been heavily deployed in various situations. The Indian Navy has been involved in assisting the Indian Ocean Region countries surveilling the Exclusive Economic Zones, search and rescue and capability-enhancement activities.

“The current deployment will contribute towards the Indian Navy’s efforts to consolidate inter-operability and forge strong bonds of friendship across the seas,” the Navy said, reported PTI.

