Two Indian nationals abducted in South Sudan released, tweets Sushma Swaraj

Two Indian nationals who had been abducted earlier in March by South Sudan rebels were released after the Indian government intervened in the matter. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday tweeted a photograph of the two Indians who hail from Tamil Nadu. “I am happy to inform about the release of two Indian nationals Midhun and Edward who were abducted in South Sudan,” tweeted Swaraj.

The news came to light after Production Operator at South Sudan’s Dar Petroleum Operating Company, Ajay Raja, tweeted Thursday night thanking Swaraj for her timely intervention in the matter. “Thank you @SushmaSwaraj mam for your efforts to release the two Indians Midhun and Edward in South Sudan. My friends are back. Thank you,” he wrote in his tweet. The two had been working in the Operations and Maintenance Department of the company.

The Indian engineers, Midhun Ganesh (25) and A. Edward (40), were abducted on March 8 this year while working on the field. Reports suggest that the abduction was carried out by Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO).

Meanwhile, news agency IANS reported that a Pakistani engineer employed with Dar Petroleum was also released Thursday. The Pakistani national, Ayaz Jamali, had also been abducted by a South Sudan rebel group. “We are grateful to the governments of South Sudan, China and Sudan for their cooperation and support in the successful release of Ayaz Jamali.” Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakariya posted Thursday.

The northeast African country has been in the midst of a bloody civil war prompted by the power struggle between President Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar. Close to 3 lakh people are believed to have been killed in the war with millions displaced.

