Indian National Lok Dal threat to stop Punjabis from entering Haryana dangerous: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal Saturday took strong notice of the “threat” issued by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), an opposition party in Haryana, to stop vehicles of Punjabis from entering Haryana on July 10. INLD has threatened that its youth workers would stop the Punjab Roadways buses in Haryana on July 10 demanding construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. SAD, the former ruling party in Punjab, termed INLD’s act as unfortunate, illegal, unconstitutional and highly dangerous.

In a statement released here, the SAD secretary and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said it was surprising that a responsible political party was giving call for such a program which could directly result in bloody clashes between the people of Punjab and Haryana. Cheema, the former state education minister, said the decision of INLD is a reminder of 1982 Asian Games during which people from Punjab, particularly Sikhs, who were going to witness these games were dragged out of their vehicles and humiliated on large scale.

He said political parties from Haryana should desist from indulging in such inciting activities and should not forget their responsibilities while trying to score points in political battle on SYL issue. He said neither such “bogus threats” can scare Punjabis nor can stop them from entering Haryana. The SAD has urged Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take serious notice of the threat issued by INLD and ensure safety of Punjabis besides smooth flow of traffic from Punjab to Delhi via Haryana and vice versa.

