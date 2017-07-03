Indian national held with banned drugs in Nepal

An Indian national was today arrested in Nepal for allegedly possessing drugs banned in the country.

Phool Mohammad Ansari, 19, was arrested as he travelled to the Nepalese capital Kathmandu from the border town of Birgunj, The Himalayan Times reported.

Ansari is a resident of Motihari in Bihar.

250 ampules of Dizelab, 169 ampules of Pheneragan and 150 ampules of Nurfin were seized from Ansari, police said.

