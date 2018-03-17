Congress plenary session LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Gandhi to address meet today

Congress plenary session LIVE UPDATES: Congress president Rahul Gandhi (centre), Sonia Gandhi (left) and Manmohan Singh during Congress party’s steering committee meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Congress plenary session LIVE UPDATES: Congress president Rahul Gandhi (centre), Sonia Gandhi (left) and Manmohan Singh during Congress party’s steering committee meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

The Congress’ three-day plenary session commenced at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Friday. The focus of the conclave is primarily to prepare for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The meet is being attended by Congress chief ministers, state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders from all states. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former party president Sonia Gandhi are also present. His first since taking over the reins of the party, Rahul Gandhi is expected to deliver the inaugural address today.

During the session, the party is also likely to discuss and adopt two resolutions, one political and the other on jobs and poverty alleviation. Party leaders will also draft resolutions which will be adopted at the conclave over the next two days. The Congress Working Committee members will be picked by the party president on the concluding day of the meet. The session will ratify Rahul’s appointment as the Congress president on Sunday.

Congress’ plenary this weekend comes in the wake of significant political developments, including efforts by regional parties to meet on a common platform and counter the BJP.

