Congress plenary session LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Gandhi to address meet today

The Congress’ three-day plenary session commenced at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Friday. The focus of the conclave is primarily to prepare for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The meet is being attended by Congress chief ministers, state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders from all states. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former party president Sonia Gandhi are also present. His first since taking over the reins of the party, Rahul Gandhi is expected to deliver the inaugural address today.
During the session, the party is also likely to discuss and adopt two resolutions, one political and the other on jobs and poverty alleviation. Party leaders will also draft resolutions which will be adopted at the conclave over the next two days. The Congress Working Committee members will be picked by the party president on the concluding day of the meet. The session will ratify Rahul’s appointment as the Congress president on Sunday.
Read | Eye on 2019 challenge, Congress meets for plenary session; draft resolutions finalised
Congress’ plenary this weekend comes in the wake of significant political developments, including efforts by regional parties to meet on a common platform and counter the BJP.
Congress leaders during Congress Steering Committee meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (right) and Sonia Gandhi during Congress party's steering committee meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)
The Congress has stated that the plenary will focus on party workers than its leaders as it goes about strengthening the organisation ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls.
"The Committee deliberated four resolutions which will be presented at the Congress plenary session in great detail. Various suggestions came and Congress President Rahul Gandhi has directed the chairman of these committees (working on the resolutions) to incorporate the suggestions in the resolutions." (PTI)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi chaired the meeting of the subjects committee to gave final shape to the draft resolutions to be adopted at the conclave.