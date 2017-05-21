Indian national arrested in Pakistan over incomplete travel documents: Report

A case was also registered under Article 14 of the Foreign Act (Representational Image) A case was also registered under Article 14 of the Foreign Act (Representational Image)

An Indian national has been held in Islamabad allegedly over incomplete travel documents, news agency ANI quoted Pakistan media as saying. A case was also registered under Article 14 of the Foreign Act and the arrested person has been transferred to jail for judicial remand, Samaa TV reported. He was arrested from F-8 area of Islamabad.

The incident comes in the wake of heightened tensions between both the countries over the death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan military court on the charges of espionage.

More details awaited.

