Indian Muslims Ram’s descendants, should help build temple, says Giriraj Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Giriraj Singh, on Sunday said Indian Muslims are descendants of Lord Ram and should help with the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Singh told journalists in Jodhpur on Sunday, “Hum aur Musalman, dono ek he vanshaj ke hain. Yahan ka koi Muslaman Babur ka aulaad nahi hai. Yahan ka Musalman jo hai Ram ka aulaad hai. Dharm padhatti hum dono ka alag ho sakta hai, lekin purvaj humare ek hain. (We (Hindus) and Muslims are from the same lineage. Here, no Muslim is a child of (Mughal emperor) Babur. The Muslim here is a child of Ram. We may have different religious methods but our ancestor is one).”

With the Shia Waqf Board advocating the Ram temple’s construction, in the past few weeks, Singh added, “Isiliye Musalman bhai, Shia aagey barhe hain, Sunni bhi aagey barhein aur samaj ki samrasta banane mein wo bhi aagey barh kar ke, ek eenta hum daalenge, ek eenta Musalmaan bhai bhi daalen kyunki purvajon ka hum mandir bana rahe hain. Aur banega mandir, Bharat mein nahi banega toh kya Pakistan mein banega (So Muslim brothers, Shias have come forward and Sunnis should also come forward for social harmony; we will lay one brick and Muslim brothers should then lay one brick too, because we are making a temple for our ancestors. And the temple will be constructed. If it is not constructed in India, then in Pakistan)?”

