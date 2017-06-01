Indian MPs visit Sweden to strengthen parliamentary relations

SS Ahluwalia during the Parliament session on 26th Nov. 2014. (Express photo by Renuka Puri. Files) SS Ahluwalia during the Parliament session on 26th Nov. 2014. (Express photo by Renuka Puri. Files)

A delegation of Indian parliamentarian, led by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs SS Ahluwalia, visited Sweden to promote and strengthen parliamentary relations between the two nations.

During their three-day tour, which concluded Wednesday, the nine-member Indian delegation met Swedish Minister for Policy Coordination and Energy Ibrahim Baylan, the Speaker of the Riksdag (Swedish Parliament) Urban Ahlin, and Foreign Minister Margot Wallström.

“The visit, which concluded late last night, is expected to re-energise the existing high-level contacts between India and Sweden and further strengthen bilateral relations,” a statement from Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

The Minister thanked the Swedish dignitaries for Sweden’s consistent support to India’s candidature to the expanded permanent membership of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

Ahluwalia further discussed the entire gamut of bilateral political and economic relations in addition to other issues of global concern. He also sought Swedish support for the global convention against international terrorism at the UN. The delegation, comprising nine MPs from various political parties, also interacted with the Indian diaspora in Sweden.

