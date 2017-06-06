Expect monsoon distribution to be very good: IMD

Much of India has been suffering from a heat wave for weeks along with a severe drought that has decimated crops, killed livestock and left at least 330 million Indians without enough water for their daily needs. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Much of India has been suffering from a heat wave for weeks along with a severe drought that has decimated crops, killed livestock and left at least 330 million Indians without enough water for their daily needs. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

In a sign of relief, the Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday said it expects monsoon distribution to be very good throughout the country. It also predicted the onset of monsoon in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal by June 13-14. In a statement to news agency ANI, IMD Director General K G Ramesh said, monsoon rainfall is seen at 98 per cent of long period average and June-Sept Central India rainfall seen at 100 per cent of average.

Ramesh also cautioned against El Niño, likely in the second half of monsoon season, but he said it will be weak. The phenomena of El Niño refers to warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial eastern Pacific off the coasts of Ecuador and Peru. It affects weather and climate events across the world.

The national capital witnessed its hottest day this season with the maximum temperature reaching 44.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the minimum temperature also rose to 33.6 degrees Celsius. This is the highest minimum temperature recorded in the city in the past five years.

