Indian Medical Association calls for amendments to hospital regulation law

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), a top body of doctors, on Saturday met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and expressed concerns over the Clinical Establishment (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Act, 2007. The recently passed Act envisages a panel to monitor private healthcare institutes and imposes heavy fines in case of medical negligence.

IMA chief K.K.Agarwal, Secretary General Dr. R N Tandon, Dr. M Pillai, Dr. D R Rai and others met the Governor at Raj Bhawan. The members said the law was not “doctor friendly” and requested for decriminalisation of medical practice.

“The Governor’s office is trying to assist a meeting with the Health Ministry and Chief Minister’s office. We will try to get an appointment next week. We have been assured by the Governor that he will forward our demands for CM’s consideration,” said Agarwal.

“The bill requires a lot of amendments. Private and government sectors can’t be differentiated. There is no provision for quacks or false complaints. As per the law, doctors would have to face consequences for every complaint, which can be false. There cannot be a penal punishment for doctors” Agarwal told The Indian Express.

The association is opposing the bill on the ground that it is completely contradictory to the Central Establishment act.

Earlier, there were reports of certain sections of the state unit of the IMA not opposing the Bill as they supported the TMC, which led the state government.

“ National leaders (of the IMA) put forward certain point for inclusion and amendment for greater internet of Doctors community. They have sought for an appointment of CM. IMA never demanded withdrawal or cancellation of Bill. They appreciated the motive of CM. The central IMA and state unit will always work together with an objective that malpractice of corporates should be prevented and no innocent doctor should be punished,” said Dr Santanu Sen, state secretary of IMA Bengal.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now