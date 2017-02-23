Indian media not proud of country’s F1 entry, busy blasting me: Vijay Mallya

Tax evader and liquor baron Vijay Mallya Tax evader and liquor baron Vijay Mallya

Loan defaulter Vijay Mallya, who was at an event in UK to promote a new Formula One car launched by his team Sahara Force India, took to Twitter Thursday morning to claim that Indian media, instead of taking pride in a successful Indian entry into F1, was busy lambasting him. “Very unfortunate Indian media do not share pride that an Indian entry into Formula 1 is so successful. Only focussed on blasting me,” he tweeted.

WATCH:

The liquor baron, during the event held earlier, said he had become a political football for two major Indian parties as they went around campaigning for elections. He, however, added the parties can put forth their evidence and let the law take its own course. “Have become a political football between the two major Indian parties which is evident by the rhetoric in the election speeches. Let them come with whatever evidence they have but I doubt if they have any evidence and then let law take its own course.”

Very unfortunate that Indian media do not share pride that an Indian entry into Formula 1 is so successful. Only focussed on blasting me. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 23, 2017

Mallya also said India had no grounds to extradite him and that he was safe under the law of UK. Safe under UK law until proven otherwise.Would rather be safe than sorry as I don’t want to be at mercy of some maverick in GOI.” Mallya co-owns the Force India Formula One team.

On Tuesday, India and UK had discussed the issue of extradition of Mallya, along with 15 others, as the officials from both sides met. A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both sides held “detailed and fruitful” deliberations on the legal processes and procedures in either country and reviewed the requests for extradition and mutual legal assistance pending on either side. On February 9, India had submitted a request for extradition of Mallya.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd