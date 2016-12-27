Indian man murdered in his shop in UAE

A 52-year-old Indian man was on Tuesday found murdered outside his shop in Sharjah with multiple stab wounds on his body. Mohammed Ali, who had been living in the UAE for 30 years and was running supermarket business in Maysaloon and other areas, was found dead outside his Majestic Supermarket.

The police were informed about the murder by a butcher working at a neighbouring mutton shop this morning, Khaleej Times reported.

The butcher said that he arrived at his shop at 7 am and after an hour he heard the victim’s screams.

He rushed out to see the bleeding man staggering out of the shop. He fell on the ground and died on the spot.

The witness did not see the suspect, who fled the spot.

Police have retrieved footages from CCTV cameras in the area and investigations are on.

The victim’s brother said that Mohammed and his another brother was running the supermarket for more than 10 years and they never faced any issues in the area.

“They were loved by the people in the neighbourhood and they managed to maintain large number of customers,” he said.

“My brother had no enemies but we believe that motivation of the murder is theft,” he said.

He said his brother’s shop had no cameras, but the police managed to review the camera installed in a nearby book shop.

The footage shows an Asian man entering the shop and running out of it. The police have now launched a manhunt for the murderer.

The body would be repatriated to the victim’s hometown in Kerala after the police investigation.