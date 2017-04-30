Indian man kills 8-yr-old daughter, attempts suicide in Nepal

An Indian man has allegedly murdered his eight-year-old daughter by strangulating her before attempting suicide following a minor dispute with his wife in eastern Nepal.

Following a quarrel with his wife on Friday, Raju Chaudhary, 32, from Ilam municipality, walked out of his house with his eight-year-old and three-year-old daughters, police said.

He murdered the elder daughter and left the younger one unconscious, they said.

Chaudhary, who runs a food stall, had then booked a room in the Friend Hotel just 300 metres away from his house.

Preliminary investigation said that he tried to kill himself by hanging from a ceiling fan after strangling his daughters, police said.

The hotel owner informed the police about the incident. Later, a police team deployed from Ilam reached the hotel and found the elder daughter dead while younger one was found unconscious.

Chaudhary attempted suicide but he failed as the shawl used to hang himself on ceiling broke and he sustained injury, police said.

The younger one, who survived the incident, is undergoing treatment at the Birtamod-based Birta City Hospital. While Chaudhary has been taken into police custody and sent to Ilam District Hospital for treatment.

