Indian Jews in Israel all geared up to welcome PM Modi in Tel Aviv

File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Source: AP) File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Source: AP)

“I will certainly salute the Indian Prime Minister at the reception on the 5th of July in Tel Aviv the moment I meet him,” says Indian born Israeli national Ivan Samuel who is the owner and president of Gamezones.co.il, an angel investor. He will be attending the state reception for the PM in Tel Aviv. For him and the entire Indian Jewish community based in Israel, the visit of the first ever Indian PM to Israel means more than just business. It is about recognising the silent but consistent support that Israel has provided India, whether it was during the Bhuj earthquake, (a baby born then at the Israel mobile medical camp was names `Israeli’) or in the field of science, technology, agriculture, medicine, diamond trading and most certainly Defence.

According to Samuel, buses are being orgainsed from around 25 regions of Israel with a sizable Indian Jewish population for the welcome reception in Tel Aviv. The sponsors also belong to the Indian Gujarati diamond community based in Israel. For them it’s like a mini festival. “You can never take India out of me,” says Ivan who immigrated to Israel in 1986 at the age of 26.

The Indian value system of humility and respect is what he passes on to his three `Sabra’ (Israeli born) children. They love India for it’s spirit and its mystic appeal. India is also one of the most popular tourist destination for the Israeli backpackers. Infact, regions in the North of India, have hoardings and food menus written in Hebrew. The locals in the tourism and hospitality business in Kulu Manali, Dharmasala, parts of Rajasthan and of course Goa, speak the language fluently.

Abraham Caustill, a member of the Bagdadi community left India for Israel in 1952, wherein he witnessed the spirit of nation building during his early years in Israel. From living on rice water and boil eggs to literally converting the desert into agricultural land, he remembers his early days in Israel with fondness. However it is the days he spent in the Byculla area of Mumbai, that takes him on a real nostalgic trip. For him and many other Indian Jews, India is forever their motherland and Israel their father land. “India is the only country in the world that accepted the Jews wholeheartedly, anti-Semitic feels being unheard off.”

Elizabeth Assor left India when she was just six years of age, but speaks fluent Hindi. All thanks to her mother Florrie Shapurker who ensured her children learn and speak the national language of India, though she migrated in the year 1968. They are thrilled to learn that the PM of India is finally coming to Israel.

Fro Ivan who stepped into Israel from India with only dollar 350 in hand, in 1986 and steadily built his business from imports to now in the high tech space, it would be interesting to explore the `Make in India’ initiative. He is quite confident that the PM will speak about some positive reforms to encourage trade and dialogue between the two countries and ancient civilizations, who received their independence a year apart from each other.

