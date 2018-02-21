Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association awards 2018: Full list of winners

The winners of the ‘IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2018’ were announced by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) at the IIMC headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. This is the first IIMC alumni meet in a series of 16 for the entire year.
The IFFCO IIMCAA Awards carries a cash prize, a trophy along with a certificate. Some of the winners received a Samsung Tablet as well. This year, IIMCAA introduced two new categories — the ‘Alumni of the Year Award’ and ‘Public Service Award’. Aaj Tak Managing Editor Supriya Prasad was awarded Alumni of the Year while Delhi MLA Pankaj Pushkar was given the Public Service Award.
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2018 winners full list:
1. Alumni of the Year – Supriya Prasad, Managing Editor, Aaj Tak
2. Public Service – Pankaj Pushkar, Member, Delhi Legislative Assembly
3. Agricultural Reporting – Utkarsh Kumar Singh, ABP News
4. Investigative Reporting – Aadil Raza Khan, The Wire
5. Developmental Reporting – TR Vivek, Newslaundry
6. Political Reporting – Shruti Jain, The Wire
7. Sports Reporting – Andrew Amsan, The Indian Express
8. Economic & Business Reporting – Athar Imam Khan, BBC Hindi
9. Features – Amit, Gaon Connection
10. Print Production-Large Publications – Priya Ranjan Jha, Navbharat Times
11. Broadcast Production-Large Network – Ankur Tyagi, Zee Business
12. Digital Production-Original Story Telling – Gaura Naithani, ScoopWhoop
13. Digital Production-Innovation – Vishnu Kumar Soni, News 18 Hindi
14. Broadcaster – Umashankar Singh, NDTV India
15. Documentary Film Making – Pragya Srivastav, Chalat Musaafir
16. Advertising – Vipin Dhyani, Thoughtshop Advertising
17. Media Innovation – Sumantra Talukdar, Dentsu Webchutney
18. Image Building – Chaithanya Krishnaraju, Cranker Studios
19. Advocacy – Sukanya Jena, Odisha Livelihoods Mission
20. Social Media Management – Sanya Grover, Edelman Digital
21. Developmental Reporting (Jury Mention) – Abhinav Goel, ABP News
22. Broadcast Production-Large Network (Jury Mention) – Neeraj Jha, Pixpo Media
23. Central Committee Mention – Suraj Kumar, Johnsons-Suraj Films
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App