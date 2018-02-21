Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association awards 2018: Full list of winners

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) were announced at the IIMC headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) were announced at the IIMC headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday.

The winners of the ‘IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2018’ were announced by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) at the IIMC headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. This is the first IIMC alumni meet in a series of 16 for the entire year.

The IFFCO IIMCAA Awards carries a cash prize, a trophy along with a certificate. Some of the winners received a Samsung Tablet as well. This year, IIMCAA introduced two new categories — the ‘Alumni of the Year Award’ and ‘Public Service Award’. Aaj Tak Managing Editor Supriya Prasad was awarded Alumni of the Year while Delhi MLA Pankaj Pushkar was given the Public Service Award.

IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2018 winners full list:

1. Alumni of the Year – Supriya Prasad, Managing Editor, Aaj Tak

2. Public Service – Pankaj Pushkar, Member, Delhi Legislative Assembly

3. Agricultural Reporting – Utkarsh Kumar Singh, ABP News

4. Investigative Reporting – Aadil Raza Khan, The Wire

5. Developmental Reporting – TR Vivek, Newslaundry

6. Political Reporting – Shruti Jain, The Wire

7. Sports Reporting – Andrew Amsan, The Indian Express

8. Economic & Business Reporting – Athar Imam Khan, BBC Hindi

9. Features – Amit, Gaon Connection

10. Print Production-Large Publications – Priya Ranjan Jha, Navbharat Times

11. Broadcast Production-Large Network – Ankur Tyagi, Zee Business

12. Digital Production-Original Story Telling – Gaura Naithani, ScoopWhoop

13. Digital Production-Innovation – Vishnu Kumar Soni, News 18 Hindi

14. Broadcaster – Umashankar Singh, NDTV India

15. Documentary Film Making – Pragya Srivastav, Chalat Musaafir

16. Advertising – Vipin Dhyani, Thoughtshop Advertising

17. Media Innovation – Sumantra Talukdar, Dentsu Webchutney

18. Image Building – Chaithanya Krishnaraju, Cranker Studios

19. Advocacy – Sukanya Jena, Odisha Livelihoods Mission

20. Social Media Management – Sanya Grover, Edelman Digital

21. Developmental Reporting (Jury Mention) – Abhinav Goel, ABP News

22. Broadcast Production-Large Network (Jury Mention) – Neeraj Jha, Pixpo Media

23. Central Committee Mention – Suraj Kumar, Johnsons-Suraj Films

