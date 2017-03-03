Indian Grand Prix of the Seas: Finale twice as long as other similar events

A track, 5.2 km long, has been drawn by buoys floating just off shore at Marine Drive. It’s the length of a lap that the bigger names in the world of P1 Powerboat racing will manoeuvre through when the three-day event kicks off Friday. A duo of pilot and navigator will man each of the 12 identical ‘Panther’ boats that have been shipped in from England specifically for India’s first ever off-shore powerboat race. Among the leading names is the pair of John Donnelly and navigator Kevin Burdock, who set the P1 SuperStock world record speed of 107.69 kmph in the 2015 season.

Watch What Else is Making News



Along with them is the brother-sister Welsh pair of Sam and Daisy Coleman, who are reigning P1 SuperStock United Kingdom Champions.

Also among the key competitors is pilot Stuart Cureton, who is a two-time P1 SuperStock Championship winner, and his wife Sara — who has notched 160 podium finishes in her career.

The sport has held greater popularity within the US, UK, Italy, Australia, and Scandinavian countries. The first-time races in Mumbai will follow the same format as the other championships. Friday’s session is a time-trial event that will sort the order for the qualifying session on Saturday — which involves two sets of 15-lap races to decide the gridline for the final Sunday.

The final race is a 20 lap affair, twice as long as the current world events that mark the SuperStock calendar.

At Marine Drive, however, organisers boast a greater scope of crowd involvement given that the promenade serves as an ideal amphitheatre for the races.

Launched in 1981, this international competition is similar to F1 for cars, with similar rules. Teams from 15-18 countries compete in the Grand Prix. The race will start from land’s end at Nariman Point and go till Girgaum Chowpatty and back to make it one lap. It will be telecast live in several countries.