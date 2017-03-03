Indian Grand Prix of the Seas begins today: Organisers keep fingers crossed for a last-minute court breather

Preparations under way at Marine Drive for Nexa P1 Powerboat racing event. Nirmal Harindran Preparations under way at Marine Drive for Nexa P1 Powerboat racing event. Nirmal Harindran

ON THE eve of the inaugural ‘Indian Grand Prix of the Seas’, uncertainty still clouded the international powerboat racing event. With a court hearing Friday morning to decide whether the organisers can set up a stage on the Marine Drive promenade, and no clarity on the number of visitors expected for the event, the racing event’s organisers were still stitching together various details Thursday.

Senior officials at the BMC said a fresh plea by the organisers for a set-up on the promenade was refused Thursday.

Watch What Else is Making News



Procam International is organising the three-day international Powerboat P1 race in the waters off Marine Drive starting on March 3. The race events will take place between 2 pm and 5 pm on these days, with 12 motorboats participating. For the last one week, the motorboats have been docked in a garage near the World Trade Centre from where they have been getting into the water for test runs.

On Thursday, Procam International approached the High Court challenging the BMC’s decision to not allow any temporary structure on the Marine Drive promenade. The BMC argued in court that the organisers owed the civic body previous dues to the tune of Rs 2.74 crore. It argued that an HC-appointed heritage panel had denied nod to the organisers to set up anything on Marine Drive. Observing that the previous dues were not to be linked with the motorboat race, the HC bench asked the BMC Thursday to hear the organisers’ plea again. However, senior BMC officials claimed to have denied the fresh plea too.

The matter is now expected to be heard in court early on Friday, just hours before the race is scheduled to begin.

On Wednesday, the HC had given permission to hold the race using a temporary jetty but did not take a decision regarding permissions for a stage to be set up on the Marine Drive promenade.

According to officials, the event had initially planned to have zones created on the promenade for various promotions stretching from Nariman Point to the police gymkhana.

“Marine Drive has 10,000 visitors on the weekend. We hope to get these many eyeballs from the street,” said an organiser.