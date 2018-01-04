Govt says no proposal to review Most Favored Nation status to Pakistan

“It is unfortunate that Pakistan has not fulfilled its international obligations in this regard, so far,” the minister told the Rajya Sabha. “It is unfortunate that Pakistan has not fulfilled its international obligations in this regard, so far,” the minister told the Rajya Sabha.

The government on Thursday denied any no proposal to review the ‘most favoured nation’ (MFN) status to Pakistan. Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar conveyed this in a written reply to the upper house of Parliament on Thursday.

Under MFN, a WTO member country is obliged to treat other trading nation in a non-discriminatory manner, especially with regard to customs duty and other levies. India has accorded MFN status to all WTO members, including Pakistan, in accordance with the provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.

“It is unfortunate that Pakistan has not fulfilled its international obligations in this regard, so far,” the minister told the Rajya Sabha in his reply. He also said that presently, no proposal to review the MFN status to Pakistan was under consideration, a PTI report said today.

Replying to another question, Akbar said that due to concerns arising from increasing cross-border terrorist attacks in Indo-Pak region, several SAARC member states expressed their inability to participate in the 19th SAARC Summit that was scheduled to be held in November 2016 in Pakistan. The summit was also marred by the growing interference in the internal affairs of member states by that country, the minister added.

The “lack of response and/or obstructionist” approach of Pakistan has also affected the potential of SAARC, he said. The senior BJP leader also said that India remains steadfast in its commitment to regional cooperation, connectivity and contacts but believes that these can only go forward in an atmosphere free from terror, the agency reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

