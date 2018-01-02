Indian freedom movement based on principle of non-violence: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)_ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)_

Indian freedom movement based on the principle of non-violence virtually changed the fundamentals of struggle across the globe, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Tuesday.

Patnaik was addressing the 31st Freedom Fighters Mahotsav held here.

“The Indian Freedom Movement virtually changed the fundamental principles of struggle against oppression and tyranny. It empowered people all over the globe and inspired to use no-violence as a potent weapon to fight against oppressive regimes”, he said.

The Mahostav was held on the occasion of the death anniversary of veteran freedom fighter and former chief minister Harekrushna Mahatab.

While appreciating the noble sacrifices made by freedom fighters, Patnaik said: “I express my deep gratitude to the freedom fighters for their struggle and sacrifices to secure the country’s independence.”

Patnaik also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the life history of Mahatab.

Odisha’s Finance Minister S B Behera, Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Kumar Patasani, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, senior BJP leader Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and senior Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray attended the Mahostav.

Patnaik had also earlier paid floral tribute at the statue of Mahatab in Odisha Legislative Assembly premises.

Freedom fighters from across the state attended the Mahostav.

