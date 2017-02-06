Indian, foreign students clash at private university; 9 hurt, 11 held 

Representational Image Representational Image

A clash broke out between Indian and foreign students of a city-based private university, leaving nine of them injured, police said on Monday. Eleven students eight foreign nationals and three Indians were arrested on Monday in connection with the clash which took place on Sunday night, Sub-Inspector Anirudh Singh Kamaliya said. They were booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder), he said.

Watch what else is making news:

Six of the injured were Indians and remaining three were foreign students. The incident took place when Indian students were passing by the international hostel of the university located on the city’s outskirts. The Indian students involved in the clash were staying in a separate hostel. At first, there was verbal altercation between the two groups over some issue which later took a violent turn with the students attacking each other with stones and sticks, police said.

Waghodia town police rushed to the spot at around 2 am and brought the situation under control. Both groups later lodged complaints against each other at Waghodia police station. In their cross-complaints, they blamed each other for the violence on the campus. According to the complaints, sticks and stones were used to attack each other. The arrested foreign students hail from Afghanistan, Uganda, Cameroon, Cameroon and Congo, and their respective embassies in New Delhi have been informed about the development, Vadodara district Superintendent of Police Saurabh Tolambia said.

“We have sent fax messages to the embassies of these countries in New Delhi informing them about the arrests,” he told PTI. Sub-Inspector Kamaliya said, “Complete peace prevailed on the university campus on Monday and normal educational activities continued.”