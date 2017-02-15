Indian Foreign Secretary to visit Bangladesh next week

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar (File Photo) Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar (File Photo)

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will travel to Dhaka on a two-day visit from February 23 during which discussions on several bilateral issues, including high-level visits, will take place. Jaishankar will visit the country despite Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s delayed visit — Hasina was expected to travel to India in December but her visit was postponed. “Foreign Secretary will pay a visit to Dhaka on February 23-24, 2017. This visit is at the invitation of Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque.

“The two Foreign Secretaries will review areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including high level visits. During the visit, the Indian Foreign Secretary is expected to call on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

Hasina’s much-anticipated December visit was postponed amid speculation that it was not a suitable time to discuss Teesta water sharing issue given the preoccupation of the government post-demonetisation and the unease in relations between the Centre and West Bengal, a key stakeholder in the issue.