Indian fisherman shot dead, LIVE updates from Tamil Nadu: Hundreds of fishermen stage protest in Rameswaram

Fishermen protest in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram. ANI photo

Hundreds of fishermen are staging a demonstration at Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram protesting against killing of an Indian fisherman by Sri Lankan navy. On Monday evening, the fishermen were shot at by Sri Lankan navy in which three others were also injured.

Tamil Nadu government announced Rs 5 Lakh compensation for the family of the deceased. The fishermen are demanding arrest of the navy personnel involved in the incident.

LIVE UPDATES BELOW

1:20 pm: According to TV reports, the Sri Lankan navy has denied having shot at Indian fishermen.

1:07 pm: Fishermen gather at Thangachimadam in Rameswaram to protest against the killing.

1:00 pm: Tamil Nadu CM had written to Centre on Monday claiming it had failed to address the issue of fishermen being harassed by Sri Lankan navy.

