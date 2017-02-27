Indian firms getting better in quality of applications, says top drug regulator Caroline Larsen Le Tarnec

Caroline Larsen Le Tarnec Caroline Larsen Le Tarnec

The World Health Organisation last week gave a thumbs up to the Indian drug regulator after an elaborate inspection. Yet the perception of laxity in the pharmaceutical sector persists, fuelled by occasional reports of products made by Indian companies failing regulatory tests abroad. In a freewheeling interview to The Indian Express on the sidelines of the Indian Pharmaceutical Forum, Caroline Larsen Le Tarnec, the head of public relations and documentation division of the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and Healthcare (EDQM) — the drug regulator for the 37 EU nations — talks about how quality is about culture and Indian companies are as good as their counterparts anywhere else in the world. Excerpts from the interview:

If India indeed is the pharmacy of the world as speakers this morning said, why is it that Indian companies keep getting into trouble with drug regulators abroad?

The question basically is of the quality expected from a medicine. You have to comply with a set of requirements, a set of specifications for APIs etc used in the finished products. So, I can imagine the case you report on (it) was shown that the quality was not the expected quality.

How many Indian sites do you normally inspect in a year on an average?

In the context of the certification procedure that we run at the EDQM, we inspect an average 40 manufacturing sites per year and, for example, looking at the figures for last year, we inspected 22 manufacturing sites in India. On the other hand, the inspection is part of the certification procedure and until now we have granted 4200 certificates worldwide in the last 20 years, and I would say India may be the country which is the most important member (of the certification process). It means that the industry is really involved in this procedure. We are receiving applications from India and we are assessing the data and at the end of the process if everything is fine, if we have conviction that the company is compliant, we grant a certificate and later we can inspect companies. India started a long time ago to work with us in this certification process, it was the first country to do so.

How many applications do you receive from Indian companies in a year?

We receive between 300 and 400 new applications per year globally. India is among the top three countries for applications. When we started the procedure we had more applications coming from Europe, but nowadays it is more outside Europe, mainly in Asia – India and China.

We heard a lot about the quality of applications. How are Indian companies in that?

We have a system of pre-evaluation of applications, we cannot accept an application unless we have a certain set of data…some companies in India have say a 100 certificates so they are really big clients. They are familiar with our procedure. May be, it is the smaller players or the newcomers in the system, but again it’s just an opinion. Indian companies are becoming better in quality of applications.

When we hear about substandard Indian drugs abroad, is it an actual quality issue or is it about flawed record keeping or say the way the data is stored, how long it is stored etc?

I think it is multi-aspect. You can have find a non-GMP (good manufacturing practices) compliant, you can find non-compliance with the data provided in the dossier…When we receive a dossier it is evaluated by assessors coming from all European countries and sometimes when they are doing so they feel there are inconsistencies in data. They can suspect data falsification. When you are an expert and when you are working in this area you can really feel that.

How often do you encounter data falsification by Indian companies?

It is difficult to give a figure. We are not the only player. Unless we have a global picture it is difficult to say from our side. If I remember well, we made 40 inspections last year and I think in 7 of them the conclusion was non-compliance. The global ratio of non-compliance is 18 per cent and it is quite stable because in 2015 it was the same level of non-compliance.

So, if I ask you perception wise, are Indian companies better or worse than the world average?

It is on the same range. In our report we do not make such distinction (between a deliberate malpractice and an inadvertent mistake) because the company is inspected and you can either have a positive outcome, there may be a borderline status when we give you a report and the company will have one month to correct the situation and to reply to our request for more information. It can then be upgraded either to positive or downgraded to non-compliant.

We heard a lot about “culture” of data integrity. What exactly do you mean by that, is it a social culture — we are known for our “anything goes” attitude. Is that an issue?

It’s a culture of quality in all the different entities of a company. It may not be in the production area alone, it can be in the accounting department, the department in charge of relationship with clients/suppliers, we need to be really able to trace what is happening.