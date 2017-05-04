Indian Express journalists win ACJ award for investigative journalism

Shyamlal Yadav and Jay Mazoomdaar of The Indian Express were awarded the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) Award for Investigative Journalism for 2016 in Chennai on Wednesday. Yadav and Mazoomdaar won the award for their series on ‘One-rupee Jan Dhan trick’, published in The Indian Express in September last year. The series had reported that the number of bank accounts with zero balance in Jan Dhan, the Centre’s flagship scheme under which the unbanked get bank accounts, fell sharply from 76 per cent in September 2014 to 24.35 per cent on August 31, 2016.

With information from more than 30 nationalised and regional rural banks, received under the Right to Information Act, The Indian Express went to more than 25 villages and cities across six states and found that bank officials had made one-rupee deposits — many from their own allowances, some from money kept aside for office maintenance — to reduce the branch’s tally of zero-balance accounts following “pressure” on the bank staff to show that zero-balance accounts are reducing.

Yadav and Mazoomdaar’s series of reports were chosen from among 84 entries by a three-member jury led by Justice A P Shah, former Chief Justice of Madras and Delhi High courts. Renowned economist and columnist Prof Jayati Ghosh and former chief editor of Outlook magazine Krishna Prasad were the other jury members. Justice Shah presented the award to the two journalists at an event on Wednesday evening. The award comprises a trophy, citiation and a cash component of Rs 2 lakh.

“…The series measured up to the basic canons of contextual reporting — exposing wrongdoing in a flagship government scheme in the larger public interest… Yadav and Mazoomdaar drew the nation’s attention to how public servants have fallen prey to perception management in a media-saturated era, by spending out of their own pocket to dress up data,” said the citation by the jury.

The jury also made a special mention of four other entries: Nikhil M Babu’s ‘Unspent Money For Dalits/Tribals, $42.6 Billion = 8 Times Agri Budget’ in India Spend, Raghu Karnad and Grace Jajo’s ‘Confessions of a Killer Policeman’ in Akshar magazine, Kumar Sambhav Shrivastava’s ‘The Jungle Gangs of Jharkhand’ in Hindustan Times, and Utkarsh Anand’s ‘The Great Government Bank Write-Off’ in The Indian Express. The ACJ Award for investigative journalism was instituted last year.

