Indian Express Group launches ieBangla.com for the global Bengali

Today, marking the Bengali new year of Poila Boishakh, Indianexpress.com is adding another language to its bouquet with the launch of ieBangla.com. Coming after the successful launch of ieMalayalam and ieTamil in 2017, ieBangla.com is aimed at the global Bengali who will now get The Indian Express’s unique brand of journalism in their own language.

ieBangla.com will focus on political opinion and analysis while offering the discerning Bengali readers in-depth and differentiated coverage on technology, entertainment and sports along with a liberal dose of culture and literature. It will also experiment with some new content formats so far unseen in this market. ieBangla.com will have a clean design and be ad-free to start with.

Speaking about the launch, Indian Express Digital CEO Durga Raghunath said: “We are excited to launch in a language that has fans from all across India and the world. We will focus on building strong usage and work hard to be useful to the very connected Bengali community.”

The site will be managed out of Kolkata and will feature writers from across the world.

The Indian Express Group already has a strong product in Loksatta.com and a powerful Hindi product in Jansatta.com, both of which have shown exceptional growth in the past few years. In 2016, it also launched Inuth.com, a video-first product aimed at the youth.

The Indian Express Group is one of the country’s largest digital news publishers – its flagship Indianexpress.com is the country’s largest English newspaper site after Timesofindia.com. On mobile, the group’s business news portal, Financialexpress.com, is the largest after Economictimes.com. Its Marathi daily newspaper site Loksatta.com is second largest Marathi portal in the country.

Shubho Nabobarsho!

