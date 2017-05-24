Indian Express Digital launches Evesly.com

Evesly.com is a platform dedicated to the new-age Indian woman who is independent, career-driven and discerning Evesly.com is a platform dedicated to the new-age Indian woman who is independent, career-driven and discerning

As part of its efforts to aggressively scale up its technological offerings, Indian Express Digital has announced the launch of Evesly.com, a platform dedicated to the new-age Indian woman who is independent, career-driven and discerning. The focus of the website will be on creating a highly immersive original content targeted towards the needs and aspirations of the woman at the workplace.

Over half of the content will be sourced through direct interviews, interactions, retail surveys and conference reportage. This content is neatly segregated into different sections like Lifestyle, Fashion, Food, Entertainment, and Relationships.

“Working women in India comprise a huge consumer segment with very specific needs and requirements. We felt a major need gap in the market for quality content catering to this segment, which is why we have launched Evesly.com. Our focus will be on delivering practical content which is meaningful and can offer real solutions. UI/UX remains a key priority area for us, and we have left no stones unturned to ensure that our readers are provided with the best UI/UX experiences on the platform. We will also be launching a dedicated app for Evesly.com in the near future,” Sandeep Amar, CEO of Indian Express Digital, said.

Over the past year, the Indian Express Digital group has launched several offerings including IETamil.com, IEMalayalam.com, Lifealth.com and Techook.com.

