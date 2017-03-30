Indian envoy summoned in Nigeria after attack in Greater Noida: Report

One of the Nigerian nationals assaulted in Greater Noida (Express photo) One of the Nigerian nationals assaulted in Greater Noida (Express photo)

Indian Amabassador to Nigeria, B Nagabhushana Reddy was summoned by the federal government of that country after the attack on Nigerian students by an irate mob back home in India, News Agency of Nigeria reported. The Nigerian government said those responsible for the attack must be arrested and prosecuted immediately in order to deter future incidents.

The agency reported that it was Olushola Enikanolaiye, permanent secretary in the ministry of foreign affairs of Nigeria, spoke to Amb. Reddy and relayed the government’s concerns over the safety of Nigerian nationals residing in India. “We think this should not have happened considering the excellent relationship between two of us — the two countries have things in common and have been great friends,” Enikanolaiye was quoted saying.

In return, Amb. Reddy, describing the incident as ‘deplorable’, said the Indian government has taken strong steps to ensure security in the area. He added that five of the seven accused persons have been arrested in the case. In Parliament, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said an investigation was underway and it would be inappropriate to comment before a report is submitted. She added that the authorities concerned are treating the matter very seriously.

The four Nigerians were assaulted at Ansal Plaza mall in Greater Noida and surrounding areas after a group of residents taking a candlelight protest went out of control. The locals were protesting the death of a class XII student suspected to have died of drug overdose at the hands of five Nigerians.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd