Indian Engineering Services officer arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ woman

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:April 4, 2017 1:36 pm
A 26-year-old Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, police said on Tuesday.
The accused is posted as an assistant executive engineer in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
The victim on Monday filed a complaint at Vasunt Kunj (North) police station, alleging that the officer had been harassing her since 2012 when she was a minor.
On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against him and he was arrested. Further details are awaited.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now