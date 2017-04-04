Indian Engineering Services officer arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ woman

A 26-year-old Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, police said on Tuesday.

The accused is posted as an assistant executive engineer in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The victim on Monday filed a complaint at Vasunt Kunj (North) police station, alleging that the officer had been harassing her since 2012 when she was a minor.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against him and he was arrested. Further details are awaited.

