Indian doctor killed in Kansas: Family is in shock, says victim’s brother

This undated family photo provided by Beena Reddy shows her husband Achutha Reddy, a psychiatrist who was stabbed to death in an alley behind his holistic practice Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Wichita, Kanses. (Photo courtesy Beena Reddy via AP) This undated family photo provided by Beena Reddy shows her husband Achutha Reddy, a psychiatrist who was stabbed to death in an alley behind his holistic practice Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Wichita, Kanses. (Photo courtesy Beena Reddy via AP)

The brother of the Indian doctor who was stabbed to death allegedly by a patient in Wichita, Kansas, this week, said his family is in shock after receiving the news. N Aravind Reddy said his brother and the victim, Achutha Reddy, had lived in the US for 25 years, reported news agency ANI.

“My brother had been living in the US for the last 25 years. Our family is in shock right now,”Aravind was quoted as saying by ANI. This is the second Indian being killed in Kansas this year, after Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead in February.

According to IANS, Reddy, 57, who hails from Telangana, was assaulted in his office in Reddy’s Holistic Psychiatric Services. He managed to flee, but was chased by the attacker and killed in a nearby alley. He was stabbed several times. The alleged assailant, Umar Rashid Dutt, 21, was arrested after a security guard alerted police about a man covered with blood outside a country club.

Reddy, who graduated from Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad in 1986, had practiced in Wichita for over two decades. The Reddy clinic was his own practice, opened in 2003, reported IANS. He had also done an internship at the St. Louis University and a residency at the Kansas University School of Medicine-Wichita in 1998.

His death was mourned by the medical fraternity. Reddy is survived by his wife, Beena Reddy, also a doctor.

(With inputs from agencies)

