Indian died in Bahrain of natural causes: MEA

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup.

(Express photo) Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup.(Express photo)

Denying that an Indian was killed in Bahrain due to police action, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that the embassy had taken up the issue of non-payment of salary to Indian workers. The Indian worker who died at the protests reportedly died of natural cause, officials said.

Responding to queries, MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, “M/s G P Zachariadis Overseas Ltd, a construction company which employs nearly 1,500 Indian workers, has been faced with severe financial hardship. This has resulted in non-payment of salary or dues to workers employed by the company. On 3rd January 2017, nearly 350 workers at a site went on strike due to non-payment of salary for nearly two months. After intervention of the mission in association with the Labour Ministry, the company paid the pending salaries on 4th January, 2017.”

Watch What Else Is making News

The company again failed to pay the next salary, which was due on January 12, 2017, he said, adding the mission immediately took up the matter with the Labour Ministry, which called the company management for a joint meeting the same day.

“On 15th January, nearly 200 workers of the company started a protest due to non-payment of their salary. The company approached the Bahraini Police authorities. During the protest, one of the workers, Narayanan Pitchai, an Indian national, fainted and this happened when police reached the site. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” he added. The police confirmed to the embassy that since it was a peaceful protest, no police action was taken against them, the spokesperson said.