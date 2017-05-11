Indian deputy high commissioner summoned by Pakistan over ‘ceasefire violation’

Pakistan’s Foreign Office in a statement claimed that the firing by Indian forces killed a civilian while three others, including a woman, were injured. (Representational Image) Pakistan’s Foreign Office in a statement claimed that the firing by Indian forces killed a civilian while three others, including a woman, were injured. (Representational Image)

Pakistan on Thursday summoned India’s deputy high commissioner over the alleged ceasefire violation by India along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in which one person was killed and three others injured.

According to news agency PTI, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that “Indian security forces violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Tandar, Subzkot, Khuiratta, Baroh, Bagsar, Khanjar sectors in PoK” early Thursday. The statement provided by the Foreign Office claimed that the firing by Indian forces killed a civilian while three others, including a woman, were injured.

“The Director General (SA & SAARC), Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, JP Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces on the night of 10th and 11th May,” the statement read.

The Foreign Office added that the “deliberate targeting of civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws”.

“The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC,” the statement said.

However, JP Singh conveyed to Faisal that the “cross-border firing was initiated by Pakistani troops to give cover to terrorists” and “Indian troops responded only in self-defence.” “We have noticed increased movement of terrorists along the LoC,” the official quoted Singh as saying.

