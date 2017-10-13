Special Coverage
  11 Indian crew missing after vessel sinks off Philippines: Japan

11 Indian crew missing after vessel sinks off Philippines: Japan

The 33,205-tonne Emerald Star with 26 Indian nationals on board sent a distress signal early on Friday as the Hong Kong-registered vessel was sailing some 280 kilometres east of the northern tip of the Philippines

By: AFP | Tokyo | Published:October 13, 2017 2:21 pm
Three other vessels sailing near the area rescued 15 crew members but 11 others were still missing
Eleven Indian crew members were missing on Friday after their cargo ship sank in the Pacific off the Philippines as a typhoon churned in the region, Japan’s coastguard said.

The 33,205-tonne Emerald Star with 26 Indian nationals on board sent a distress signal early on Friday as the Hong Kong-registered vessel was sailing some 280 kilometres east of the northern tip of the Philippines, said a statement from the Japanese coastguard, which received the distress signal.

Three other vessels sailing near the area rescued 15 crew members but 11 others were still missing, a Japanese coastguard spokesman said, adding that the cargo ship has sunk.

“We have dispatched two patrol boats and three planes to the site but a typhoon has made a rescue difficult,” the spokesman added.

