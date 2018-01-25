Indian couple selected for ClimateForce Antarctica Expedition

Akshat and Sona will be a part of an 80-member contingent of explorers, selected from all over the world, to visit Antarctica under the leadership of Sir Robert Swan. Akshat and Sona will be a part of an 80-member contingent of explorers, selected from all over the world, to visit Antarctica under the leadership of Sir Robert Swan.

Most of us have grown up reading about Antarctica in our geography books. But one seldom comes across someone who dreams of going to Antarctica. But Akshat Jain and wife Sona Jain are making their dream a reality and embark on their voyage of a lifetime to Antarctica on Feb 28.

Akshat and Sona will be a part of an 80-member contingent of explorers, selected from all over the world, to visit Antarctica under the leadership of Sir Robert Swan, the first person to have walked to the North Pole and South Pole. The aim of this expedition is to raise awareness about Climate Change and Sustainability.

This expedition aims to create a movement of energy/climate champions who will amplify the message of urgency to combat the impact of climate change. During the expedition they will survive through sustainable means, study the impact of climate change on Antarctica, visit research laboratories and undergo leadership training.

Sona, who is originally from Rajasthan, said as we learn more about climate change, we believe it is the most important issue facing mankind today. “We can each do our part to reduce the long term effects of climate change by taking action within our own lives and supporting wider efforts in our community. We aim to learn more through this expedition and give our bit back to the community to promote a sustainable future.”

Asked about why only Antarctica for this expedition, Akshat said: “Antarctica has pristine snow-covered landscapes with a variety of rare wildlife. It affects temperature and the ocean systems all over the world. Global warming is having an impact on Antarctica with melting ice, rising sea levels and icebergs breaking off the mainland. Such aspects could result in flooding of major coastal cities and mass displacement of human settlements across the globe. This Antarctica expedition will give us an opportunity to experience the impact of Climate Change first hand and equip us with the knowledge to amplify the importance for immediate action.”

Akshat and Sona will be maintaining a daily log of their expedition along with video footage which will be published on indianexpress.com once they return.

Post the expedition, the couple plans to create community awareness and impact through chalk talks and blog, empower youth through schools and youth communities and empower women to dream big and realise their potential.

Akshat and Sona pursued Engineering from BITS Pilani. Post that, Akshat did his MBA from ISB, Hyderabad and Sona did her MBA from NTU, Singapore. They both are now working for Microsoft in Singapore.

