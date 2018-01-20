Indian constitution is the greatest public policy, says Justice Chelameswar

Justice Chelameswar, one of the top four judges who dissented against the Chief Justice of India over allocation of cases, on Saturday asked the youth to value the constitution, the biggest public policy document which was prepared after sacrifices of numerous freedom fighters. Chalmeshwar said, “The greatest public policy is the Indian constitution itself and the centre which created it is the Constituent Assembly.”
Talking about the relevance of the constitution and the hard labour that went into formulating the document, Justice Chelameswar said that the wide range of knowledge of each member of the constituent assembly and the great experience which the members of the constituent assembly had, enriched the constitutional document while creating a structure, giving clear guidelines as to how the political future of the country should be.
Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a department in an educational institution, Justice Chelameswar said: “But so long as we are governed by the constitution, our policymaking should be subject to the broader constituents governing us.”
Calling Justice Chelameswar as the ‘Sanyasi’ in the court, former CJI Justice M N Venkatachalaiah said “Justice, truth and courage are the companions of his soul. It is impossible to assess the dimensions of his personality.”
Amid growing concerns over the functioning of the apex court, following a revolt by the top judges against the Chief Justice of India, CJI Dipak Misra met with the four judges and a discussion was carried around the changes suggested by the four judges of the court.
