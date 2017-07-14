Indian Coast Guard evacuates Indonesian mariner from merchant tanker

The Indian Coast Guard has evacuated an Indonesian mariner from a Hong Kong registered merchant tanker on medical emergency near Haldia port. (AP Photo) The Indian Coast Guard has evacuated an Indonesian mariner from a Hong Kong registered merchant tanker on medical emergency near Haldia port. (AP Photo)

The Indian Coast Guard has evacuated an Indonesian mariner from a Hong Kong registered merchant tanker on medical emergency near Haldia port, ICG sources said here today.

On receipt of an SOS call from MT Celosia, the Indian Coast Guard regional headquarter (NE) here directed one of its high speed crafts C 424 to conduct the medical evacuation yesterday, an ICG spokesman said.

MT Celosia, a Hong Kong flag ship was on its way from Vishakapatnam to Haldia when, its chief officer Anton Rumlawang, aged 57 years, complained of severe pain in his shoulder accompanied by acute gastroenteritis, he said.

The speed craft sailed from Haldia with medical team and shifted the patient on board a pilot launch and provided emergency medical aid.

The patient was thereafter shifted to Woodlands Hospital here for expert medical management, the spokesman said.

