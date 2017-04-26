Coast Guard expands fleet

THE INDIAN Coast Guard (NE) Tuesday added a high speed interceptor boat, the C 424, to their fleet at Haldia.

The ship has been commissioned by Inspector General (IG) K R Nautiyal, the Coast Guard Commander North East, at a ceremony at Haldia’s coast guard jetty.

With this new addition, Coast Guard assets in the state now include two fast Patrol Vessels, four Hovercrafts, two Interceptor Boats, Radar Station and ACV forward operating base at Frazerganj.

IG Nautiyal said, “The ship will add more strength to the Coast Guard’s fleet in West Bengal and patrol the vital bay of Bengal.”

The ship is commanded by Deputy Commandant Mudit Kumar Singh.

The 27 meter-long ship has been built at L&T Surat, and achieves 45 knots of speed. The ship is equipped with latest navigational and communication equipment and has a 12.7 mm heavy machine gun as main armament.

It is also fitted with night vision and infrared devices for day and night surveillance, said an official statement of the Coast Guard.

The ship will enhance the surveillance, humanitarian and disaster relief operations in the Bay of Bengal.

“The Indian Coast Guard has been constantly increasing its footprint in West Bengal and Odisha in the last four years. An array of ships and aircrafts has been inducted to keep the Bengal and Odisha coasts safe,’’ said the statement.

