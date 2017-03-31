Indian national reportedly beaten to death in Poland, Sushma Swaraj seeks report

An Indian national was reportedly beaten to death in Poland’s Poznan city on Friday even as Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj asked for a report on the matter. In a tweet, Swaraj said, “I have just spoken to the Indian Ambassador in Poland and asked for a report.”

I have just spoken to the Indian Ambassador in Poland and asked for a report. @IndiaPoland http://t.co/tywhkJFSPq — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 31, 2017

This development comes nearly a month after an Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead in a racially motivated incident in US’ Kansas City. Earlier in the day, two Indian nationals who had been abducted earlier in March by South Sudan rebels were released after the Indian government intervened in the matter. Swaraj had tweeted a photograph of the two Indians from Tamil Nadu saying: “I am happy to inform about the release of two Indian nationals Midhun and Edward who were abducted in South Sudan.”

More details on the incident is awaited.

