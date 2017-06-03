Indian Army team scales Everest without supplementary oxygen supply

As many as 4,000 climbers have been successful in scaling Mt Everest till date. (Representational. AP Photo/Pasang Geljen Sherpa, File) As many as 4,000 climbers have been successful in scaling Mt Everest till date. (Representational. AP Photo/Pasang Geljen Sherpa, File)

An Indian Army team has become the first in the world to scale Mt Everest without the use of supplementary oxygen supply. The team members who reached the top are Kunchok Tenda, Kelshang Dorjee Bhutia, Kalden Panjur and Sonam Phuntsok. The original team consisted of 14 members, out which three mountaineers were able to scale the mountain by using supplementary oxygen supply.

“We had formed a team of 10 people with the aim to scale the Everest without using oxygen cylinder, and succeeded in sending four members to the top of the world without oxygen,” the head of the Snow Lion Everest Expedition 2017, Colonel Vishal Dubey, said to PTI. He added that this was the first instance of a team scaling the Everest without using an oxygen supply. “Our aim is to climb the Everest without carrying oxygen cylinder and create history,” he said.

As much as 4,000 climbers have been successful in scaling the peak till date. Out of these, only 187 have made it using natural oxygen. Six Sherpa guides, travelling with the team also reached the peak. They carried oxygen supplies with them. The team reached Kathmandu on Friday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd