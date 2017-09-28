Whenever govt faces a bad day, there is a surgical strike: Congress

P Chidambaram. (File Photo) P Chidambaram. (File Photo)

Hours after the Army said it has inflicted “heavy casualties” on the insurgent NSCN(K) group during “retaliatory” fire along the India-Myanmar border on Wednesday, the Congress complimented the armed forces for the operation but said it was not the first time such operations had been carried out.

Former Home Minister P Chidambaram complimented the Army and paramilitary “on successful operations on India-Myanmar border”. “Such operations in the past and now are testimony to the valour of our security forces,” he said.

“On the India-Myanmar border, there are dense forests which have always been sanctuaries for rebel groups. As far as we are concerned, some of the militant groups take shelter there. From time to time, at the border there is engagement between our paramilitary forces and those rebel groups. This happened before, this happened many times when I was home minister. If you ask (LK) Advani, he will tell you the same thing. You ask Sushil Kumar Shinde he will tell you the same thing,” he said.

Chidambaram said while the government has denied it was a surgical strike,sections of the media are reporting it as a surgical strike. “Doctors have told me they wish to rename what they do…surgery. They must find another word. Everything in this country is a surgical strike… In this government, whenever they face a bad day, they have to do a surgical strike,” he said.

